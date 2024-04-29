Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 7,586,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,583,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

