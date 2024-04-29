PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

