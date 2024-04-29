PGGM Investments Buys 975 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

