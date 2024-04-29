PGGM Investments Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $335.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

