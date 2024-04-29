PGGM Investments Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $335.61 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average is $315.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

