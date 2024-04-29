PGGM Investments Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.