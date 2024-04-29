PGGM Investments Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $165.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

