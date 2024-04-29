PGGM Investments Has $2.80 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $65.11 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

