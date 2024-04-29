PGGM Investments Has $3.35 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HRB opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

