PGGM Investments Has $3.87 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.