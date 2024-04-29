PGGM Investments Has $4.03 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after purchasing an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after acquiring an additional 204,715 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $537.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.89 and its 200-day moving average is $486.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

