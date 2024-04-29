PGGM Investments Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

