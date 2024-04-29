PGGM Investments Purchases 1,658 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

