PGGM Investments Takes $4.84 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,837,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,524,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $364.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.41. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

