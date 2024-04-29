PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PFG stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

