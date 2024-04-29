Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 5.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,219. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.