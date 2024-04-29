Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 5.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
NYSE PM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,219. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.79.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.