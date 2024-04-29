Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.15% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 90,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,824. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.