PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stake Boosted by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 839.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,036 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 5.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

