Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $202.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

