Piper Sandler Lowers First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.