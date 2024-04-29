Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $400.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

CHTR opened at $254.61 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 86.4% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

