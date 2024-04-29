Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBC. StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

