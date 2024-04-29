Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $416.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $436.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.80.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $4,329,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

