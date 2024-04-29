Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $380.24 million and $75.82 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.42423802 USD and is down -11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $55,079,760.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

