Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.89.

Popular Trading Down 1.5 %

BPOP opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

