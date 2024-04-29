Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.24 during midday trading on Monday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is 0.23.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
