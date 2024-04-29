Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.24 during midday trading on Monday. Precious Shipping Public has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is 0.23.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Featured Articles

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.

