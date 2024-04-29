Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 495,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,362. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

