Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 615 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

