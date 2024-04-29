Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $477.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.66.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

