Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,393 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

