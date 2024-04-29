Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total transaction of $4,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,782,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,230,764.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total transaction of $4,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,782,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,230,764.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,793 shares of company stock valued at $175,070,968 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $274.29 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.76 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

