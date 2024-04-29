Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
