Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $133.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

