Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

