Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.