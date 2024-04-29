Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,758,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

