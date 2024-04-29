Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,758,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLX opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
