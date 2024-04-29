Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 59,453 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,453 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 392,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

