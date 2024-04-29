Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

