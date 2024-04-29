ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Up 6.1%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 84,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 687,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ProKidney Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,879 shares of company stock worth $232,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

