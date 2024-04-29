PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 28,406 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $586.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.29.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

