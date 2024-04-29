ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 3%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,026,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,427,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

