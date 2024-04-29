ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.72. Approximately 97,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 359,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

