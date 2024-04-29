Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

