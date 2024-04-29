Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

