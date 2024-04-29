QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.98 and last traded at $166.78. 1,269,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,432,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

