QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,776,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,298,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

