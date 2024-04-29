QUASA Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $187,597.74 and $26.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.00 or 1.00056534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00103009 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015918 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

