Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

DGX opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.