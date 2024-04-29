RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Financial Analysis

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RadNet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.62 billion 2.05 $3.04 million ($0.02) -2,420.00 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 0.19% 4.72% 1.29% Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RadNet and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RadNet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RadNet and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet currently has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

RadNet beats Akumin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.