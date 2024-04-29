Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HashiCorp (HCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2024 – HashiCorp had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

4/25/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – HashiCorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/25/2024 – HashiCorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/24/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – HashiCorp was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/22/2024 – HashiCorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2024 – HashiCorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2024 – HashiCorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2024 – HashiCorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – HashiCorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2024 – HashiCorp was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – HashiCorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2024 – HashiCorp had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – HashiCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – HashiCorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. 4,141,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,562. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,427 shares of company stock worth $6,728,242 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at about $55,774,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $31,413,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

